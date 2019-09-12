Metro Detroit weather: Wet and stormy Wednesday night

DETROIT - Welcome to Wednesday night, Motown!

After the severe thunderstorm watch expired for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, it will remain wet and stormy for a few hours. it will be mild overnight with clouds and temperatures not as high Thursday, turning stormy and much warmer again Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms slowly diminish toward and a few hours after midnight Wednesday. Anyone with late night plans or working the late shift must use caution driving on wet roads and avoid any deep, standing water. It will be cloudy with overnight lows in the 60s.

Overcast skies will be present Thursday. Temperatures will be lower under gray skies during the afternoon. Morning showers are possible, and they will become more sparse later. Highs are in the low and mid-70s.

Friday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms returning. A slight risk of strong to severe storms will be around with highs near 85 degrees.

It will be calmer, sunnier and still warm this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs near 80 degrees.

