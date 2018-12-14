Metro Detroit weather: Wet conditions continue through Friday morning commute

DETROIT - Metro Detroit's one dry day in a wet weather week is quickly fading.

Raindrops will arrive in our South Zone before midnight and spread north overnight. Temperatures will be close to their lows around that time, so some brief freezing rain is possible at the start. That should be only in our North and West zones and will quickly become all liquid.

Overnight lows will end up in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will rise a bit toward morning.

Rain will continue through the morning commute but dry out for most of us by noon. North Zone locations will hold onto the rain through early afternoon. Some limited sunshine late will take temperatures to the mid-40s in spots.

The weekend still looks dry and unseasonably mild with highs in the low to mid-40s. The best part will be plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures next week will run slightly cooler at times, but the entire week will be above normal.

