Metro Detroit weather: Wet start to the day…

As expected, the dry easterly wind chewed up that approaching moisture Thursday afternoon, and we kept things dry for a great start to the Tigers home season (except for the cold). And right on schedule, rain moved in overnight, with even some wintry mix in the north.

Precipitation should be on the wane this morning, and the afternoon should be dry for most of us, with just an isolated late-afternoon shower possible. Highs today will be much more tolerable than yesterday’s low 40s (6 degrees Celsius), and should reach the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) with a light and variable wind.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:09 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:03 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius), with calm air. If we get any meaningful breaks in the overcast, then locally dense fog would be possible, although not everybody would get it.

Mostly cloudy to start our weekend, with at least partial sunshine developing. How much sunshine will dictate how warm we get, and the computer model guidance is dramatically different on this aspect of the Saturday forecast. At this point, we expect partly cloudy skies to develop, with highs getting into the low and possibly mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius). If it stays cloudy, then we’ll be cooler. If we clear out completely, then we could actually reach the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

We remain dry for our date night, and this continues through the overnight hours to dawn Sunday. Lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Sunday starts dry, but showers are possible by mid-to-late afternoon if the GFS, UKMET and GEM models are to be believed. The ECMWF model suggests that the rain will hold off until evening but, at this point, we’ll go with the best three out of four. So if you have outdoor plans Sunday, including the Tigers game at Comerica Park, check the radar on our free Local4Casters app frequently Sunday afternoon to stay ahead of the weather. Highs Sunday should reach the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), with upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius) possible if the rain holds off until evening!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.