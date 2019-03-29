Metro Detroit weather: Wet start to the weekend

Rain will reign over the next twenty-four hours. While a stray, rogue shower is possible this evening, most of us should be dry for our evening plans.

The more substantial area of rain approaches toward midnight, and will continue -- heavy at times – through around noon Saturday. At that point, the rain becomes more showery for the afternoon and evening.

Here are some maps showing our high-resolution RPM model’s depiction of the rain scenario:

Total rainfall should easily be between one and two inches -- this will be a super soaker, and there could be some minor flooding of low areas as a result. IMPORTANT TIP: if the storm drains on your street have any debris on them, we strongly suggest clearing them so the water can drain efficiently. Let’s all pitch in to reduce urban street flooding.

Friday night lows in the upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) will only rise into the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius) before starting to fall by late afternoon. Of greater interest to many of you will be the timing of the temp drop with the moisture moving out. It appears that enough cold air will infiltrate to change the rain to wet snow before it ends Saturday night, so don’t be surprised to see those flakes if you’re out with your sweetie for date night. Since evening temperatures will be above freezing, the snow won’t stick on paved surfaces. However, falling snow can cool grass and elevated surfaces (such as a glass patio table top) to the point where a dusting can accumulate…don’t be surprised if you see this.

Saturday night temperatures, however, will drop into the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius) by dawn, so watch out for icy patches first thing Sunday morning -- there will be a lot of standing water available to freeze after the Saturday deluge.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:20 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 7:57 p.m.

Sunday should be partly cloudy overall (even if the day starts with some lingering clouds from the Saturday storm system). It’ll be a breezy and chilly day, with highs only in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Monday -- not a bad day -- with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Monday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday features an upper level disturbance crossing the Great Lakes. At this point, it appears that it will increase our cloud cover, but any rain should stay north of our area. Highs warming into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Opening Day

Spring doesn’t officially begin until the Detroit Tigers’ home opener, and it still appears that there is a chance of showers Thursday. The long range computer models are still not in great agreement, and probably won’t be for a few days. However, there’s enough of a signal suggesting a shower chance that we are concerned. That rain chance could potentially extend into Friday, so this part of the forecast will be a big focus for us. At least temperatures will be relatively average both Thursday and Friday, and should reach the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend

Tentatively, next weekend is looking nice, with plenty of sun and highs in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius)! Can’t we move that to Opening Day???

