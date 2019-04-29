Metro Detroit weather: Wet week ahead

DETROIT - Good Monday Morning and get ready for a wet week ahead.

We have increasing morning clouds with temps in the 30s to low 40s as you head out, but it will be a dry morning drive. Shower chances increase after 9 or 10am and will be on the light side through the late morning and early afternoon. Highs will be near 50 degrees with winds E 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times.

The showers will become heavier in the late afternoon and evening but we should be clear of any thunder and lightning around Metro Detroit today. The best chance for a late day thunderstorm is near the Ohio Border later today.

Tuesday forecast

Shower chances are much more scattered and lighter Tuesday across most of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We will wake up to temps in the upper 30s to low 40s tomorrow, and then warm into the mid or even upper 50s through Tuesday afternoon. Scattered light afternoon and evening showers without any risk of severe weather, yet. That could change Wednesday as stronger storms are possible.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday will be a challenging day with warming temps, breezy conditions, and a threat for stronger storms. You can expect highs to hit the mid 70s Wednesday and if we can hang onto a little afternoon sunshine, we may have a few Metro Detroit neighborhoods near 80 degrees.

The warm winds will be blowing SW 10-25 mph, and storms are likely through the afternoon and evening with a threat for severe storms. It’s eyes to the skies as the Storm Prediction Center has SE Lower Michigan in a weak, Marginal Risk for severe storms.

We will keep you posted!

More showers and storms will come and go Thursday as highs cool slightly into the upper 60s and low 70s. It’s a mostly cloudy Friday in the 60s, and a dry weekend ahead also in the 60s. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

