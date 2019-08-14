Metro Detroit weather: What a day!

What a day we have in progress! We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon, with only the slight chance for a stray shower, and the best chance for that small chance is west of US-23.

Most of us should have a dry day. Highs will be in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) which, combined with comfortable humidity, will make for a splendid day. Wind will blow from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, which will keep things a tad cooler near the big lakes. However, that onshore wind flow on Lake Huron combined with the high lake levels means three to five foot waves crashing ashore, possibly even damaging marinas, so the National Weather Service has issued another Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 10:00 p.m.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:39 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:36 p.m.

Partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius)…great sleeping weather! Northeast wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Partly cloudy to start our Thursday, but then becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Not everybody will get a storm, but we all have a chance. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, but we then have the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by the end of the afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

The models are having significant problems (which isn’t unusual) with timing the myriad of upper level disturbances headed this way in the extended forecast. Based upon everything I’ve looked at this morning, it appears that we have the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Obviously, Saturday is the Woodward Dream Cruise, so I strongly urge you to have the FREE Local4Casters app downloaded on your phone (just search “WDIV” in the app store), and check the radar often to stay ahead of the weather. You certainly don’t want to be caught standing out there on Woodward in that crowd of people if a thunderstorm approaches. When that storm arrives, everybody will have the same idea that you will, so good luck with that. It’s better to keep an eye on the radar and be one step ahead of everybody else.

Highs Saturday should reach the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius), and highs Sunday should reach the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) -- and you’ll notice the humidity returning, as well.

