Metro Detroit weather: What happened today, tracking weekend storm system

Well, today’s weather certainly underwhelmed…to nobody’s complaint.

While we didn’t expect big snow or ice, what we did get so far today has been just trace amounts of snow (IF you got snow, that is) and ice.

What happened?

Simply, the biggest push of moisture with this storm surged to our south whereas, here in southern Michigan, that moisture was stretched thin and didn’t create much precipitation. Yesterday’s computer models certainly hinted at this possibility.

As of mid-afternoon, scattered light freezing drizzle and light freezing rain dotted the area, but treated roads have been unaffected. Still, untreated pavement could have dangerous black ice – ice so thin that you can’t see it – so still use caution if you’ll be out.

Temperatures have risen close to freezing, but will they remain below freezing when the approaching rain showers arrive? That’s the big question, and it does appear that some of us will be at or below freezing, so there could be some additional icing to deal with before this evening, when temps do rise above freezing.

For this reason, the Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect at least through the evening rush hour.

The showers will end before midnight, and we’ll be dry the rest of the night with lows around 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). East wind will become southwest at 15 to 20 mph, so it’ll be breezy when you wake up Thursday morning.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy to start on Thursday, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). It’ll still be breezy, with southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:21 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 6:13 p.m.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Friday looks like a spectacular late-winter day, with mostly sunny skies, light wind, and highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). Outdoor recess for everybody! (Yes, adults, too).

Increasing clouds Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

The Weekend Storm

Everything remains on track for a noteworthy weekend storm crossing the Great Lakes. Low pressure will develop over the southwest and rocket our way. Most of Saturday should be dry, but showers will develop by mid to late afternoon.

Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius), and keep rising in the evening…possibly to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

The showers will increase Saturday night, and some thunderstorms are also possible. In fact, strong thunderstorm wind gusts cannot be ruled out Saturday night.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) most of the night.

A potent cold front crosses the area Sunday morning. Rain showers ahead of the front will change to snow showers behind the front.

Wind will also increase and, as discussed in yesterday’s article, there is the possibility for a damaging wind event with 45-50 mph wind gusts Sunday afternoon and/or Sunday night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) by the end of the afternoon.

We cannot underscore enough how strong this storm system will be.

It’s entirely possible that February low pressure records for northern lower Michigan will be approached or broken when the system crossed the state.

