Metro Detroit weather: What to expect for holiday weekend

The next in our seemingly never-ending batches of rain moved in overnight, and will be with us at least through lunchtime.

During the afternoon, the rain pattern (which you can watch for yourself on our free Local4Casters app) will gradually start breaking up and, by late-afternoon, we should just have scattered showers in the area…perhaps even ending by this evening. That is certainly much better weather heading to evening services or your Passover Seder than what we have this morning.

Friday

Temperatures will be a struggle today…holding steady in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius), or even slowly falling. Adding insult to injury is the wind, blowing from the north at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible.

That wind speed and direction has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Michigan’s Lake Huron shorelines from 8:00 a.m. Friday until 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Already high lake levels combined with that wind will generate four foot waves crashing ashore, causing beach erosion and localized flooding.

Put simply, it’s going to be a nasty day.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:47 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:19 p.m.

After our temporary reprieve from the rain this evening, the next batch moves in late at night. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius). North wind at 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday

Rain Saturday morning and afternoon should transition to rapidly diminishing scattered showers by late afternoon so, with some luck, perhaps we can get to our second night Passover Seders relatively dry (can’t let that Matzo get wet!). Highs Saturday remain on the cool side, in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Total rainfall from Thursday night through Saturday will likely be well over one inch.

Saturday night looks cloudy, but dry, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Not only does Easter Sunday still look dry, but we may get partial sunshine, too! Combine that with highs rebounding into the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius), and it could turn out to be a pretty nice day.

One caveat: if an Easter Egg hunt is in your plans, the grass may still be wet in the morning…perhaps wait until the afternoon and see if we can dry things up a bit.

Have a joyous and wonderful Holiday Weekend!



