Metro Detroit weather: What to expect heading toward weekend

DETROIT - A cloudy and cool start to your Thursday with temps dropping from the upper 60s to low and mid 60s as you head out.

We cannot rule out an isolated, light shower or two around Metro Detroit before 8 or 9 a.m., barely enough on radar to show any signs of really slowing down that morning drive.

Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny through the late morning and early afternoon, but the temps will not warm a tremendous amount today even with the sunshine beaming back.

Look for highs in the low 70s which means parts of our North Zone may not get out of the 60s today. The winds will be picking up by late morning WSW 8-18 mph gusting all afternoon 20-30 mph.

Friday forecast

Get ready for scattered rain and thundershowers moving in late Friday. Unfortunately, our computer model data varies on the timing, so plan on these showers possibly moving into Metro Detroit tomorrow around 5 or 6 p.m. Some model data suggests the showers will come in after 8 or 9 p.m. Friday which would be the better set up for High School Football games.

We are on it, and will keep you posted. Before the rain arrives, it's cool 40s to low 50s early tomorrow, and partly cloudy skies will turn mostly cloudy for most of the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s and still a bit breezy SSE 8-18 mph.

Saturday forecast

Lingering showers hang on for the first half of your Saturday, and then we dry out for the afternoon hours as highs hang in the upper 60s to low 70s. Again, computer model data differs on rain chances Sunday. It looks mostly dry to me with showers in Western and Southwestern Lower Michigan in the morning spreading clouds our way. We will get a blend of afternoon sun and clouds and hit highs in the low 70s. Temps try to warm into the 80s next week, and with the warmth comes storms.

Scattered showers are possible Monday, and a better bet for wet weather late Tuesday into Wednesday next week.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

