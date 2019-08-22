Metro Detroit weather: What to expect next 5 days

DETROIT - We are waking up to clouds, and much more comfy air in place over Metro Detroit and all of SE Lower Michigan.

There have been, and will be scattered showers in our South Zone for the next couple of hours and may impact some of your commutes down south. We will peel back the clouds through the midday and into the afternoon, but we keep the cooler air pumping in all day, and all weekend.

Skies go from mostly to party cloudy today, and morning lows in the 60s will only warm into the mid and maybe upper 70s today with winds NNE 5-10 mph.

Friday forecast

Friday is the pick day of the week with morning lows in the 50s and even some 40s in our North Zone and warming into the 70s. We should see a nice balance of sun and clouds, but no rain is expected to end your work or school week, and highs should stick in the mid 70s. We will have morning lows in the 50s or even cooler in some spots all weekend because not only is the air moving in cooler, but it’s very dry.

Weekend forecast

We should see tons of sunshine on Saturday with highs again only in the mid 70s. Sunday highs with sunshine and some afternoon clouds may be closer to 80°F. But, it’s not muggy at all this weekend before we get ready to move back into the warmth and stormy weather early next week.

Next week

We should start Monday on the dry side and in the 60s more morning lows, but clouds will be filling in through the late afternoon and evening ahead of some showers. Highs Monday will hit the upper 70s to low 80s and with a bit more moisture and a storm maker moving toward SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario all day.

The wet weather should hold off until late Monday afternoon or evening, and will get heavier overnight into early Tuesday. This looks like the best chance for some widespread soaking showers over the next seven days. We may see a few midday showers Tuesday before the showers and storms clear. We should be in the 80s Tuesday even with morning showers and storms, and then slightly cooler air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday.

Right now, models only call for an isolated shower or two Wednesday -- we’ll keep you posted.

