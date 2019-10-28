Metro Detroit weather: What to expect this Halloween week

DETROIT - Other than some patchy fog, it's a nice start to your Monday here around Metro Detroit with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s as you head out and about.

It will be a bright and warmer day today with plenty of sunshine all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario bringing afternoon highs into the low to maybe mid 60s. The winds will eventually become S 5-10 mph helping to warm us, although it could feel a little cooler in Southern Ontario where the winds will come off of Lake Erie.

We will see more cloud cover move in overnight and into Tuesday, so morning lows won't be as cold, waking up with temps in the mid 40s to near 50°F.

Tuesday forecast

Those clouds are blowing off of a storm moving through the Great Lakes Region Tuesday with really nothing more than cloud cover for us during the day. Our dry air will eat into rain chances tomorrow, but we should start to see some drips and drops after sunset tomorrow night.

Light rain showers are likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

We will have another storm system move through our area on Wednesday with rain showers moving through mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

This is good news because the wet weather is sneaking in here from the southwest and our temps will stay manageable with lows near 40 degrees, and highs only making to around 50 degrees with that rain. But, it's not cold and snow.

Halloween forecast

As we head into Halloween, we should have more wet weather around, according to our model data. Thursday looks wet and breezy with temps in the lower 50s during the day and probably upper 40s for Trick-Or-Treaters Thursday night, and you'll want the umbrellas with you.

Lingering showers early Friday and then colder as we head into the weekend where we could see a few snowflakes flying around here.

