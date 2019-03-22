Metro Detroit weather: What to expect this weekend

DETROIT - Happy Friday! It’s the first Friday of spring 2019 and it will be a little bit cooler and breezy today.

We could see snow showers still trying to form through the lunch hour in isolated parts of Metro Detroit… especially the east side. Afternoon skies part a bit with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and those winds NNW 10-20 mph will gust to 30 mph at times making it feel a good 5-10 degrees cooler as long as that wind is howling.

Weekend

This weekend promises to be our best of this year so far.

We’ll see tons of sun tomorrow with morning lows in the cool 20s and still a bit breezy. But highs will soar back into the mid or upper 40s through the afternoon with lighter winds WSW 5-12 mph.

Highs will hit the mid 50s Sunday and we’d have a shot at 60°F, but clouds will increase by mid to late afternoon keeping us below that mark and we will be dry during the daylight Sunday.

We do have a chance for a little wintry mix late Sunday into early Monday.

Next week

There’s not a lot of moisture with this cool front, but enough to keep the threat for rain and snow or even freezing rain through the morning hours Monday. Highs fall back a bit Monday and Tuesday in the 40°F degree range with more sun Tuesday. We will warm nicely midweek with 50s and 60s in sight and a chance for rain on Thursday.

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.