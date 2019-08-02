Metro Detroit weather: What to expect this weekend

The magnificent August weather continues today, starting with the cooler conditions this morning with temps in the 40s and mainly 50s as you head out to clear skies.

We will get tons of Friday sunshine today and the humidity is staying low which will allow our afternoon highs to hit the mid 80s all over Metro Detroit.

Enjoy bright sun and light winds ENE 5-10 mph, and we have one more great night ahead of dry, cooler air making for great sleeping weather into your Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday

A great start to our first weekend in August as all of Southeastern Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will be enjoying warm temps and manageable mugginess. We will see a few more clouds both Saturday and Sunday, but Saturday rain and thunderstorms will be scattered across Northern Lower Saturday afternoon, and a few clouds will form with our heat of the afternoon. The humidity remains low but it will be increasing a little bit each day moving forward through the weekend and into early next week.

Sunday still looks mostly dry with a few showers possible in our South Zone closer to the Ohio Border. Highs all weekend will be in the mid to maybe upper 80s and nice.

Next week

Monday and most of Tuesday look mostly dry so we have to do our own lawn and garden watering into early next week. There will be a much better chance for showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday of next week. We will keep you posted on the latest on wet weather chances next week.

You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.