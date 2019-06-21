Metro Detroit weather: What to expect this weekend

It's a great start to summer on Friday, with a picture perfect forecast. But how long will it last?

Here's a look at your weekend forecast from Brandon Roux:

Saturday forecast

Saturday looks like a very nice day around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and hopefully you have plans to come downtown and take part in River Days this weekend. Saturday will start in the 50s and warm into the mid and upper 70s through the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry as we watch some wet weather pass just to our south into Indiana and Ohio spilling a little cloud cover over us at times. But we are dry and should be dry most of the weekend.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s, but it may stay slightly cooler depending on the timing of clouds rolling in. Clouds will thicken around Metro Detroit late Sunday and we may get a few showers Sunday night.

Monday forecast

We have some work to do, because computer model data suggests a decent chance for showers Monday, especially in the afternoon as the heat and humidity will be up and highs will hit the mid 80s. Make sure you bring an umbrella and lots of water if you’re coming down for the Ford Fireworks Monday night. Again, we will do everything we can to clear the showers out well before the big show. And we will keep you posted along the way and remind you that you can also watch the fireworks on Local 4.

