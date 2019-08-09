Metro Detroit weather: What to expect this weekend, next week

Ahhhh, now we’re talking! The cooler air is here and Friday morning lows around Metro Detroit are in the comfortable 50s as you head out and about.

We will see tons of sunshine today as it will be a dry day Friday, which means not only no rain, but also very little humidity. Enjoy! High temps will land in the upper 70s to low 80s and the winds are light W 5-10 mph.

Weekend

The weekend will be spectacular for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Highs will be flirting with 80°F all weekend and we will see a lot of sunshine. We continue the great sleeping weather too, and that goes for tonight, tomorrow night and even Sunday night.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs possibly just shy of 80 degrees, while a few of us get there. Sunday is only slightly warmer in the low 80s and it looks bone dry now through the weekend and most of your Monday ahead.

Next week

We will start next week dry, but showers and storms will move in either late Monday afternoon or into the evening and overnight. This looks like a decent slug of moisture for the early part of next week, and we may get a few showers on Wednesday, stay tuned.

There doesn’t appear to be any wild swings in temps next week as we start in the low 80s and end the week in the upper 70s and the best chance for rain is late Monday and early Tuesday.

