Metro Detroit weather: What you need to know about weekend rain

DETROIT - Our high-resolution computer models are coming into nice agreement on the timing and placement of this weekend’s rain event. And yes, there will be a couple of dry periods you can take advantage of!

Friday night

Tonight will be dry, even though clouds will increase overnight. Lows generally in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius)., with a light and variable wind.

Saturday

Saturday morning will start dry, then rain will develop from south to north as the morning progresses for areas generally south of 8 Mile. North of 8 Mile, you’ll likely stay dry for the entire morning, so this is your opportunity to scramble and try to get some of that yard work and leaves done.

Rain then rapidly spreads across the northern half of the area during the afternoon. At some point Saturday, all of us will have several hours of steady rain. Daytime temperatures will rise into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), and then keep rising into the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius) during the evening. It will also become breezy, with an east wind increasing to 10-20 mph.

Rain becomes more scattered Saturday night…plan for a wet date night if you have plans with your sweetie. Temperatures will remain steady in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Here is a series of maps to help you plan around the weekend rain:

Sunday

Scattered showers should diminish late Saturday night / early Sunday morning, and it’s possible that we’ll have a few dry hours Sunday morning before more scattered showers develop in the afternoon. This could be an opportunity for the dog to take you for a walk, or to go on a morning jog.

Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) will be our warmest day since November 6th! (We also hit 50 degrees exactly on the 24th). Don’t get used to it…as you’ll see below.

Here’s the tailgating weather if you’re going to the Lions game Sunday at Ford Field:

Rain showers change to snow showers Sunday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Next week

Snow showers Monday morning should diminish during the afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers on Thursday. Highs in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy and even colder on Friday, with highs in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).



