Metro Detroit weather: When to expect rain today

DETROIT - We have rain on the way, but it won't be until later today and tonight, so we have a mostly dry day ahead of us to start the work and school week around Metro Detroit.

Morning lows are in the 60s and it is warmer than it has been of late, but high temps will stop in the mid 70s as partly sunny skies become mostly cloudy or cloudy through the late morning and afternoon. The winds will be picking up SE 7-17 mph gusting 20-30 mph having the most impact on our Big Lakes, so be careful boating.

When the rain comes

Rain chances start moving in after 4 or 5 p.m. today from the west, southwest and should give us a few hours of decent rain throughout SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario tonight. Rain will become more scattered late, late tonight and overnight.

Tuesday rain chances

There's another round of rain and thundershowers moving in and through our area Tuesday morning which will impact bus stops, and the morning drive tomorrow. We will see rain and thundershowers then coming and going from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow before a gradual clearing of the skies into the mid and later afternoon hours.

Highs will push into the low 80s, winds SW 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph, and the humidity will make it feel even warmer, but it will take some time to get to these more summer-like conditions. It's only a brief warm up as cooler air comes sliding in late Wednesday through the weekend.

Wednesday forecast

So, Wednesday should nice and warm as we transition from warm and muggy air to slightly cooler stuff and this may produce a few showers. Highs will be in the neighborhood of 75-80°F and the winds will shift to the WNW 10-20 mph producing lake enhanced clouds and light, scattered shower chances. Most of your Hump Day is dry but we cannot rule out a shower or two.

Thursday forecast

Dry air arrives for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°F and then we cool back down into the lower and mid 70s Thursday through the weekend.

Friday forecast

We may see a few light showers early Friday morning but again, most of the day and weekend ahead look dry. Right now, models call for a mostly dry Wednesday and scattered showers Thursday.

Track the radar

