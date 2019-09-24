Metro Detroit weather: When to expect the next rainfall

DETROIT - It's the first FULL day of Fall and it feels every bit of the season out there this morning as lows have dipped into the low and middle 50s, and a few suburbs flirting with the 40s as you head out and about.

We will see a beautiful blend of sun and clouds today with no threat of any rain, and highs in the mid 70s. The winds will be lighter today SW 5-15 mph but cooler air in place will keep us from hitting 80 degrees around Metro Detroit.

Wednesday forecast

We do have rain chances Wednesday as a midday cool front passes through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario bringing scattered rain showers. The best window for rain chances will be between noon and 5 p.m. tomorrow, but it's not a five-hour rain event, instead scattered showers coming and going with temps in the low to mid 70s.

If we can dry up all the showers and keep a little bit of midday sun, highs may flirt with 80°F as the warming winds begin to crank SSW 10-25 mph.

Thursday forecast

Thursday will be cooler and breezy with morning lows in the 50s and highs barely into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday and weekend forecast

We have another shot at showers Friday afternoon and evening with mid to maybe upper 70s depending on the timing of the rain and thundershowers.

After a wet start to your Saturday, the weekend looks mainly dry ahead as we keep with the comfortable 70s throughout. It's going to try to warm up a little bit next week.

