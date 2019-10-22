Metro Detroit weather: When will the wind subside?

DETROIT - As expected, gusty winds materialized behind the cold front that crossed the area very early Tuesday morning, with some locations picking up gusts to 40 mph during the day.

Scattered, light instability showers have also developed this afternoon, and those will gradually diminish through the night. It will remain breezy, though, with lows near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius), and the gusty southwest wind continuing at 10 to 15 mph.

We should get a fair amount of sunshine for our Wednesday, although it'll still be windy with 15 to 25 mph southwest winds, not to mention the higher gusts. Highs in the mid-50s (13 degrees Celsius).

A weak disturbance crosses the area Wednesday night with a shower possible, although some of us may stay dry. Lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius), and a renewed wind surge is possible, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible.

Thursday will start with some clouds, but we should become partly cloudy during the day. Highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius), and the wind should finally begin to slacken.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius), but colder in rural areas.

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The computer models begin to diverge drastically with our weekend weather pattern. The Local 4Casters spent a great deal of time on this part of the forecast today, and the best we can tell you is that we may get through the day Saturday dry, but there's a big question mark as to if rain will approach Saturday evening, or during the overnight hours.

Naturally, this is of high interest to a lot of people, given that Saturday evening is the big Michigan – Notre Dame game in Ann Arbor. Hopefully, tomorrow's models will provide some answers but, for now, my gut feeling is that the rain will hold off until midnight or after. It'll be close.

Sunday is also a question mark. For example, the ECMWF and GEM models give us morning rain, with things drying out in the afternoon. However, the GFS model has us dry all day. My gut feeling is that we'll see rain for at least part of the day Sunday.

As mentioned above, I hope that tomorrow's computer models will start to sort this all out. I know how important weekends are to you, and they certainly are to me. We'll keep you posted.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.