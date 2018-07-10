Metro Detroit weather: When will we get the rain we need?

DETROIT - As we showed in yesterday’s article, we really need some rain…we’ve only had one-tenth of one inch (officially at Metro Airport) in the past fifteen hot days, including today.

As expected, the cold front that passed through the area today really didn’t generate much rain until south of the state line. But that doesn’t help us, of course. And we’ll need to keep watering, because our next chance for any rain (and it’s not a slam dunk) is this weekend.

Tuesday night

On the bright side, tonight will feature very comfortable sleeping weather, as clear skies, light wind, and dry air all come together to create ideal radiational cooling conditions…a very efficient cooling process.

Lows should drop to near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius) in rural locations.

Wednesday lookahead

Mostly sunny on Wednesday and, aside from the fact that we’re bone dry and unwatered lawns are turning brown, it’s going to be a splendid summer day with comfortable humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius), and a north-northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

This is awesome news for the 36th Annual Metro Detroit Youth Day on Belle Isle, and may be some of the best weather they’ve ever had.

The estimated 40,000 kids from all across Metro Detroit will have a super day to enjoy on the island…don’t forget to bring water and sunscreen! Kudos once again to Ed Deeb (a man I deem “the closest thing to Santa Claus”) and his team for putting together a fantastic event for our kids.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 6:07 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Rest of the week

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), as another hot, humid air mass approaches the Great Lakes region.

Mostly sunny, hot and more humid on Friday, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy Friday night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

The weekend

The weekend forecast has become somewhat challenging, as we’ll be playing tag with a weak cold front. The computer models don’t agree about how active this front will be, so it’s impossible this far out to try and pinpoint exactly when any thunderstorm chances are, except to say that the more likely timeframe is during the hottest part of the day when the atmosphere is most unstable.

We realize that this doesn’t help those of you with graduation parties and wedding plans, but hang with us and we’ll try to get as specific as we can over the next couple of days.

Remember: When it comes to weekends, the Local4Casters are professionals…we’re watching this very closely. Regardless, it’ll be hot and humid, with highs both days not far from 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), and uncomfortable overnight lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Rain and relief?

Monday offers a better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity as a stronger cold front crosses the area.

This will be our last oppressively muggy day for a while, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

And we’d better get some meaningful rain on Monday, because we may hit another dry spell after that, although temperatures will be much more comfortable…generally highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius) with overnight lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).



