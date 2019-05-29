Metro Detroit weather: When will we shake this wet weather pattern?

DETROIT - You’re tired of it. We’re tired of it. This active weather pattern just doesn’t want to quit, although it does appear we’ll increase the spacing between rain chances a bit as we head into next week.

First, this evening will be dry for little league games or that after work walk around the block. We’ll have some thinning of the clouds for a while, before clouds increase overnight.

If skies clear over your house late this evening, you may have a chance to see the International Space Station fly overhead. Here are the details on that:

Remember that the Space Station doesn’t “rise and set” from the horizon. Rather, it fades into view, and then fades out of view. It looks like a bright star silently gliding across the sky. It’s always so cool to see it, and think about the men and women up there doing all sorts of science to benefit humanity.

We’ll be dry overnight, but a band of rain looks as if it’ll cross the area perilously close to the morning rush hour. Lows in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius), with a light and variable wind.

Once the Thursday morning band of rain passes by, we may carry a few scattered showers into lunchtime. As for the afternoon, breaks of sun should develop, and that may be just enough to pop up a few thunderstorms. Not everybody will get one, but some will. Highs in the low to mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius), with a variable wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:01 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 9:01 p.m.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday -- a spectacular day for Free Prix Day on Belle Isle. Comfortable highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius) will be perfect.

Just don’t forget the sunscreen. The sun’s rays are now well within the two-month period of the year where they are at their strongest. You’ll burn pretty easily if you don’t have sunscreen and a hat on.

Becoming mostly cloudy Friday night, with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s (19 degrees Celsius).

Grand Prix weekend

The computer models are showing some differences in a cold front pegged to cross the area sometime Saturday. Not only will the front’s timing affect the timing of rain at Belle Isle, but it will also determine whether or not we get just rain, or thunderstorms.

The ECMWF model (with support from the UKMET model) has the front coming through later in the day, which would mean a mostly dry morning, but thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The GFS model, however, brings the front through much earlier, meaning morning showers, then drying out by mid-afternoon.

It will be very interesting to see tomorrow’s model runs, and see which models are trending toward the other models. Highs Saturday should reach the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

As long as that front continues its progress to our south, Sunday will be a dry day with partly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

At this point, Monday and Tuesday look dry and pleasant.

