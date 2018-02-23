Metro Detroit weather: Wicked winds possible for part of the weekend

DETROIT - We started our Friday with a bit of good fortune, as temperatures nudged above freezing just before some drizzle and rain arrived, thus negating the icing threat on our roads. This morning’s showers ended right on schedule right around lunchtime, and we’ve enjoyed a dry and mild afternoon with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). Wind becoming northwest at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, and we are now confident that the rain will hold off until after the daytime hours! Highs will be cooler…generally in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius). Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:16 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 6:17 p.m. We’re now up to eleven hours of daylight!

Rain develops Saturday night, with temperatures initially dropping into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) in the evening, and then rising into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) by dawn Sunday!

FYI: If you are traveling Saturday night and connecting through Minneapolis, there will be a snow storm there and possible air delays.

An occluded front will cross the area around 7:00-8:00 a.m. Sunday, and the wind aloft will be quite strong, so there may be a pop of strong wind gusts at that time…perhaps to 40 mph. After that, 20 to 30 mph westerly winds can be expected for the rest of the day. Any final showers that accompany the front will quickly end, and skies will become mostly sunny. As mentioned above, temperatures before the front arrives will be in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), and will then fall into the mid to upper 40s (8 degrees Celsius) for the rest of the day.

Here is a series of maps showing you the progression of this weekend’s weather:

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday is a little uncertain right now, but most computer models suggest at least a light shower chance. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

The models do agree about a robust storm system coming through Wednesday night into early Thursday, with a solid band of rain (but nothing even close to the amounts we got earlier this week). Temperatures ahead of the system should approach 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Behind this system comes the cooling trend I mentioned in yesterday’s article, and highs Friday through Sunday…and probably beyond…should only reach the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

