Metro Detroit weather: Will we get rain from Florence?

DETROIT - As expected, Florence made landfall around dawn this morning near Wilmington, North Carolina. Both Wilmington International Airport and Fort Macon reported 105 mph wind gusts, and a number of weather reporting stations have already reported ten-to-twenty inches of rain received -- and this storm is nowhere near being over.

Florence will gradually drift inland and weaken from a wind standpoint, but it will remain a prolific rain producer. Remember what we always say: people talk about hurricane wind, but water kills many more people than the wind. So, will Florence come up our way? We’ll discuss that below.

Friday night will be mild, with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies for a while, then areas of fog will form later at night. Lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), with calm air. It looks like a beautiful evening for Friday night high school football!

We’ll start our Saturday much like we started our Friday -- with fog and clouds -- and the rest of the day will follow suit as the clouds start to break up and, by afternoon, most of us should be partly cloudy. Highs should reach the low to mid 80s (28 degrees Celsius), but a northeast to east wind at 5 to 9 mph will keep those near Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron cooler.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:13 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 7:43 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Saturday night, then areas of fog develop later at night. Lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Fog and clouds will start our Sunday, then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Will Florence give us any rain?

Right now, it appears that most of us won’t see any rain from Florence, although one computer model (the GFS) actually grazes areas south and east of Detroit with some light rain on Monday. Farther north and west, we’ll see increasing sunshine, with highs generally near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

In reality, it wouldn’t be such bad news to get some of Florence’s rain, because parts of our area remain in Moderate Drought. We could actually use a nice, gentle soaking rain sometime soon.

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon as a cold front approaches (this front has been hung up to our northwest, not able to come farther south until Florence is out of the way). Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms end Tuesday evening, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and cooler on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

There’s the chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, but parts of those days will be dry -- we just can’t time the rain this far in advance.

What we do know is that a seasonably strong cold front will come through sometime on Friday and, although next weekend looks dry right now, highs will only be in the 60s to near 70 degrees (19 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Super Typhoon Mangkhot

While all of the attention is on Tropical Storm Florence, we’ve also been closely monitoring an impending potential disaster across the Pacific Ocean.

Super Typhoon Mangkhut, packing 165 mph wind (Category 5) is right now passing very close to the northern end of the main Philippines island of Luzon, and then will head into China just south of Hong Kong still as a major storm. This super typhoon has been amazing to look at on satellite -- about as well developed a tropical system as you’ll ever see.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.