Metro Detroit weather: Wind chill, snow and 50 degrees all in the same forecast

The week ahead will feature more winter and a little taste of spring.

DETROIT - By all accounts, March came in like a lamb this past weekend. Yes, some of us got a dusting of snow, but this was hardly the big bad storm that missed us to the south.

So, does this mean that the month will go out like a lion? Only time will tell but, what we can say, is that the week ahead will feature more winter and a little taste of spring.

Tonight, though, it is going to be winter. Any lingering flurries or light snow showers will come to an end, with partial clearing early followed by increasing clouds again later.

Lows in the single digits (-14 degrees Celsius) will be compounded by a southwest wind at 8 to 12 mph that will generate wind chills between 0 and -10 degrees (-23 to -18 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

Tuesday starts dry. We should get through the morning rush hour in good shape. However, a potent upper level disturbance crossing the Great Lakes will energize the Lake Michigan lake effect snow machine, and bands of this snow will extend eastward across the state for our afternoon.

Like today, the snow under some of these bands could be briefly heavy, and the National Weather Service may once again need to issue its newest winter weather product: Snow Squall Warnings. Today was the first day this warning has been issued here in southeast Michigan, and its purpose is to alert you to small-scale snow events that pose a serious threat to travel, but without having to issue an advisory or warning for an entire county.

These warnings, like severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, are issued as polygons just for the area threatened. Tuesday is going to be a cold day, with highs only in the low 20s, but a brisk southwest wind at 15 to 20 mph keeping wind chills between 0 and -10 degrees (-23 to -18 degrees Celsius).

The snow squalls quickly wind down Tuesday evening, with partly cloudy skies after that. Lows in the single digits (-14 degrees Celsius), with wind chills by dawn between -5 and 5 degrees (-21 to -15 degrees Celsius). Keep in mind that there might be considerably more clearing north of I-96 / I-696, which would allow temperatures north of there to crash much colder than this.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs rebounding into the mid-20s (-4 degrees Celsius), and this warmer high temperature begins a trend that many of you will find quite favorable. Read on.

After a possible light evening snow shower, skies become mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low teens (-11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). A little warmer, but not nearly enough. Don’t worry, more is on the way.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid-teens (-13 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday as a weak upper level disturbance passes to our south. Highs in the mid-30s (3 degrees Celsius). Notice the temperature trend? We’re not done, keep reading.

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid-20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the mid-40s (6 degrees Celsius). Still not satisfied? Wait ‘til you see Sunday’s high!

Partly cloudy Saturday night. The weather looks great for our date night plans -- lows in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Sunday, with rain developing. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), and possibly even warmer in our South Zone, depending upon the location and timing of this weather system as it crosses the region.

