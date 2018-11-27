Metro Detroit weather: Wind chills barely in double digits

DETROIT - If you survived Tuesday morning's wind chills, Wednesday should be no problem.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Tuesday night as temperatures head to the low 20s. A couple of spots might hit the upper teens, but wind chills will barely hold in the double digits for most locations.

Conditions will still be gray and breezy on Wednesday. We might get a few limited breaks of sunshine in the afternoon, but highs will barely reach above the freezing mark.

On Thursday, temperatures will get a few degrees milder, under cloudy skies. Morning lows will be just as chilly, in the low 20s, but breezes should relax a bit.

Temperatures in the 40s will arrive Friday. That’s still below normal for the last day in November. It’s possible we might see some rain, but if it materializes, it shouldn't be much. There is still some question about whether it will be entirely liquid, though.

Saturday will bring likelier rain chances and milder temperatures. We should hit the mid-40s and start December with an above-normal day. Expect to be wet for much of the day after a dry breakfast for most of us.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the forecast, with a 40-degree start and a mid-40s finish. A few scattered showers are possible, as well.

Next week, temperatures will start heading south again. Check the 10-day forecast to see how far they will fall.

