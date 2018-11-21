Metro Detroit weather: Wind chills could reach single digits overnight

DETROIT - Winds are still noticeable Wednesday evening, and even though they'll be diminishing overnight, expect wind chills to dip into single-digit territory at times.

Whether you're last-minute shopping for your Thanksgiving meal or meeting old friends for the biggest bar night of the year, bundle up.

A lake-effect snow streamer is still possible along the Huron shoreline Wednesday night. That could bring accumulating snow to the extreme eastern sections of Sanilac and St. Clair counties. If it materializes, it should wrap up quickly Thursday morning.

Temperatures will tank by daybreak, so Turkey Trotters can expect to have their teeth chattering when the gun goes off in Downtown Detroit.

Thermometers will be in the teens. Thankfully, the wind will be very light.

America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van will get most of Thursday's sunshine. Temperatures will be solidly in the 20s and winds will remain light when the celebration begins on Woodward at 10 a.m.

Detroit Lions fans will feel the warmest temperatures of the day by the end of the game, but even those will be below freezing. Highs will barely touch 30 degrees in some spots.

Temperatures will warm toward normal on Black Friday with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows will start in the mid-20s, with highs reaching the low 40s.

Saturday still looks like a soaker with plenty of rain -- and it does look like all liquid. Temperatures will start in the mid-30s and warm to the mid-40s.

Sunday will be the pick weather day of the week. Expect at least limited sunshine and highs finally getting to seasonal averages at 47 degrees. If you’re traveling this weekend, the later the better as far as the weather is concerned. Temperatures will begin another cooldown early next week.

Have a great Thanksgiving, and I’ll see you at the parade Thursday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.