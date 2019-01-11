Metro Detroit weather: Winds decrease but cold temperatures are here to stay

DETROIT - The biggest improvement in the forecast will be lighter winds and more sunshine. But temperatures will be stuck in neutral for a while.

Thursday night, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the teens. Winds will be light.

Friday, we'll start with a mix of sun and clouds. But clouds will thicken in the afternoon ahead of the Ohio Valley snowmaker we've been tracking. Highs will stay south of freezing again.

Saturday, that aforementioned snow should stay away from everyone except our South Zone. That's where we will see minor accumulations of around an inch in the afternoon and evening. Highs will finish near the freezing mark.

Sunday is bright for everyone but no warmer. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

Looking into next week, we were banking on temperatures at least inching toward 40. Now it looks like even THAT may be a stretch. Highs will only vary 3 degrees from Saturday through the following weekend. But normal highs are 32 for the rest of the month, so we’ll be very close to average for the foreseeable future.

