Metro Detroit weather: Windy, rainy Tuesday expected

DETROIT - More rain and wind on tap for Metro Detroit Tuesday as we wake up to temperatures in the 40s and mostly dry conditions early.

The roads are wet but not icy and the rain should hold off until after the morning drive. We’ll have a few pockets of drizzle this morning, but rain showers will become more widespread after lunch and through the afternoon.

Temps will hover in the mid to upper 40s with winds SW 7-17 mph gusting 20-25 mph at times. Some areas will see a wintry mix this evening as cooler air fills in behind this rain maker. Areas north of M-59 have the best chance for a little snow to mix in with some evening rain so keep that in mind if you’re driving tonight.

Wednesday weather forecast

Wednesday may start with a little light snow or rain/snow mix, and windy conditions which could bring some lake effect snow showers here and there. Temps will be falling during the day tomorrow and for the rest of the work and school week.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy most of your Wednesday with temps in the mid and upper 20s with winds NW 10-25 mph gusting 25-35 mph at times.

Thursday, Friday weather forecast

Thursday and Friday look dry other than an occasional lake effect snow shower or flurry. We will stay cool with teens to start and 20s to near 30s under mostly cloudy skies to end the week.

We are still watching a little Alberta Clipper snow system Saturday which could bring some light accumulations.

