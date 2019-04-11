Metro Detroit weather: Windy, stormy Friday ahead

DETROIT - Gusty eastward winds have led to flooding in Monroe County along Lake Erie. A lakeshore flood warning extends until 4 a.m. Friday, when winds will shift around to the south, ending the onshore battering.

Clouds will increase Thursday for the rest of Metro Detroit, with wind gusts subsiding somewhat after sunset. Lows will hit the upper 40s around midnight, then start climbing through daybreak Friday.

Many of us will wake up to 60-degree temperatures Friday, but they will come with strong wind gusts and morning storms. A few lingering showers will last through lunch before sunshine emerges in the afternoon. Temperatures will dip to the mid-50s at lunch and rise to the mid-60s in the afternoon.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. It's definitely the nicer of the two weekend days. Check out more in the 10-day forecast.

