Metro Detroit weather: Windy with storm chances Friday

DETROIT - We have a lot going on in the weather department Friday.

Let’s start with a Wind Advisory in effect all day in the Thumb or parts of our North Zone from Sanilac County north. We will all see winds gusting to 40 mph or stronger today, but the gusts will be stronger north making for very dangerous beach and boating conditions on all the big lakes on the east side. We expect a mix of sun and clouds and very warm, summer-like weather to get going on your Friday.

Morning temps are mainly in the 70s warming into the mid 80s. The humidity will make it feel like upper 80s and the winds SSW 15-30 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Afternoon storm chances

A cold front will move through SE Lower Michigan this afternoon sparking storm chances from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. as a line of storms could produce dangerous wind and hail along with lightning. But it will move through quickly, meaning you’ll likely only have to deal with stormy weather for an hour or less as this cold front blows through.

East-siders will see storm chances latest around 5 or 6 p.m. so keep an eye to the skies late afternoon and baton down the hatches in the meantime.

Weekend forecast

The Autumnal Equinox, or the start of Fall, is Saturday and Mother Nature will respond. Expect a dry weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday as skies go from cloudy to sunny gradually, and low 70s Sunday with sunshine.

Rain looks to arrive again late Monday and Tuesday of next week.

