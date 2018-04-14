Metro Detroit weather: Winter storm causes icy, slippery, wet conditions

DETROIT - Prepare for all types of precipitation and hazardous weather Saturday and this weekend. The farther south you are, the greater chances of wet conditions. The farther north you are, the greater chances of wet conditions.

Weather alerts issued

A winter storm warning is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair counties until noon Sunday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until noon Sunday.

A lakeshore flood warning is in effect along the shorelines of Monroe and Wayne counties until 4 p.m. Sunday.

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect along the shorelines of Macomb County until noon Sunday.

Weekend forecast

Temperatures fall during the day across all of Southeast Michigan. Northern areas, especially north of Hall Road (M-59), will get colder faster than places south of M-59.

The mercury will be in the upper 30s at breakfast time. It will be rainy and wet, and all regional residents must be careful on slick roads and avoid driving through any high-standing water or large puddles.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Temperatures will fall to the freezing mark or slightly lower by lunchtime along M-59 and northward. Holly, Oxford, Ortonville, Romeo, China Township and neighborhoods to the north will receive freezing rain and sleet, leading to ice accumulation and more treacherous driving and walking conditions by 11 a.m. and afterward. There is a chance of snow, too.

Thermometers will start reflecting readings near or a bit below freezing in Motown and in towns and cities south of M-59 Saturday afternoon, generally after 2 p.m. Freezing rain, sleet and icy conditions are possible here, too, but will be more scattered.

Michiganders should remain alert and navigate roads cautiously, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses.

People near the lakeshore and riverside from Luna Pier through Detroit and New Baltimore might need to move to higher ground, with easterly winds helping water and waves batter the coastline.

Saturday evening will remain cold. Precipitation will become more scattered, but areas that are already frozen will remain so.

Saturday night will bring another wave of heavier rain and thunderstorms. Freezing rain is likely in the warning area (north of M-59).

A quarter-inch to a half-inch of ice accumulation is possible by Sunday morning. With this amount of heavy and solid water, wires, branches and entire trees might fall and power outages are possible.

Remember to stay far away from downed power lines and call police and the power company immediately if you see downed lines.

Sunday will be soggy and icy in the morning. Showers, freezing rain and snow will become more scattered Sunday afternoon. It will remain much chillier than average with highs in the mid-40s.

Next week

Monday will be cloudy and chilly with scattered rain and snow. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be sunnier but chilly. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Temperatures will reach the 50s Wednesday and there will be scattered rain showers.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.