Metro Detroit weather: Winter storm followed by more snow this weekend

DETROIT - Now that Friday’s winter storm has mercifully moved on, we’re turning our attention to even more snow for the weekend.

For the rest of Friday evening, there will be some snow showers around. It will likely be a thin band, mostly in our South Zone. That will add an inch or so to the totals already on the ground.

Otherwise, expect cloudy and dry conditions overnight. Temperatures will actually be above normal with lows in the low 20s. Winds will be light.

Saturday's snow looks fairly weak. We'll pick up less than an inch, and not everyone will see flakes. The better chances of accumulation will be in our South Zone. Highs will only reach the mid-20s.

On Sunday, expect 1-3 inches of snow. Temperatures will be a bit warmer. We’re looking at highs in the upper 20s, but we’re also going to keep a close eye on temperatures, especially in Monroe County and Downriver, where it’s possible we could see a brief mix of precipitation.

When you add up Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s snow, there will still be some spots, mainly in our South Zone that could see a foot of snow for the three-day stretch.

Early next week, we will get an extended break from the snow, and it’s coming with sunshine. Check out how long that will last and when our next snow chance will arrive in the 10-day forecast.

