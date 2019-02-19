Metro Detroit weather: Winter storm will bring snow, ice, rain

DETROIT - Well, it won't be the worst weather we've dealt with this winter, but Wednesday's snow, ice and rain will get our attention.

Winter weather advisories take effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday for areas south of Eight Mile Road, but areas north of there won't be affected until after 11 a.m., showing how slowly this system will lumber through the area.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night as temperatures drop to near 20 degrees.

Precipitation should hold off for most of the area until after the morning commute, with the exception of our South Zone. That's where a bit of snow might arrive just past sunrise, but with very dry air and most of the moisture heading east of us, snow will amount to less than an inch -- much less in a lot of spots.

As temperatures warm, we can expect some freezing rain in the early afternoon, but it won't last more than an hour or two in any one location. Ice accumulations will be minimal, making untreated roads slick, but not jeopardizing power lines.

Temperatures will continue warming above freezing by late afternoon and early evening, turning precipitation to all rain. That will be scattered about until midnight.

Then, the weather will be dry and increasingly mild. Thursday and Friday don’t look half bad for late February standards. Highs both days will be near 40 degrees with a decent amount of sunshine, especially Friday. Saturday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-40s. Rain will develop late.

Most of the wet weather will arrive Sunday with very windy conditions, and with highs in the mid- to upper 40s, you could almost confuse it for an April shower if it weren’t for the snow showers on the back end.

Temperatures will cool down to more typical February levels next week.

