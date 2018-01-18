Metro Detroit weather: Winter warmup approaches this weekend

DETROIT - Temperatures were in the neighborhood of 30 degrees on Thursday, but fell short of getting above freezing in most spots.

On Friday, the temperatures will get above the freezing mark.

On Thursday night, expect a few clouds, with most locations in the teens. The temperatures will be around 20 degrees in the Metro Zone.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with highs reaching the mid-30s. With 15-25 mph winds, however, it will feel as if temperatures are in the teens and low 20s for most of the day.

The weekend looks mainly dry. A few light showers are possible on Sunday, mainly late, and Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend, with partly cloudy skies, lighter winds and highs hitting 40 degrees.

Highs Sunday will be warmer, in the low 40s, but clouds will increase and showers will be around.

Our warmest day will be Monday, with highs in the mid-40s. Chances of rain will be at their highest, and that will be the last of the mild stretch.

Temperatures will fall Tuesday, but numbers should still be close to normal or even slightly above that mark. Snow showers will return Tuesday, as well, but the system does not appear to be significant.

