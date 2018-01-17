Metro Detroit weather: Winter warmup arrives

Paul Gross takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast for Jan. 17, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - You’ve made it through the latest surge of Arctic air, although this one wasn't nearly as bad as the previous Arctic blast. We will now climb the mountain with rising temperatures each day into the weekend.

With dry weather into Saturday, this is a great time to wash the car.

It will be partly cloudy and breezy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), but a west-southwest wind at 15 to 20 mph will generate wind chills near zero (-18 degrees Celsius) by the time you leave for work and the children leave for school.

It will be partly cloudy and breezy Thursday, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph will keep afternoon wind chills around 18 degrees (-8 degrees Celsius).

Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:58 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 5:30 p.m. Do you notice the days slowly getting longer?

It will be partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Friday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with highs in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius). It will be partly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with highs near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius). This would be a really good day to get those Christmas lights down if you haven’t already.

It will become mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid-30s (1 degree Celsius).

It will be mostly cloudy Sunday with some drizzle or light rain showers possible. The best chance is during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Monday will be a day of transition, as a strong cold front crosses the area. It’ll be windy and relatively mild with showers and even a few rumbles of thunder possible ahead of the front, followed by falling temperatures once the front passes by. Depending on the front’s ultimate timing, we could see some snow showers late in the day or Monday night.

Snow showers are likely Tuesday, with windy temperatures holding steady in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Next Wednesday through Friday look pretty quiet weather-wise, with highs in the low to mid-30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

