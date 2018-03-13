Metro Detroit weather: Winter's last wave of accumulating snow should be tonight

DETROIT - Winter’s last gasp will come Tuesday night in Metro Detroit.

With spring just a week away, this should be our last brush with accumulating snow for winter. Expect snow showers to continue until after midnight in spots. Locations in our North Zone will see snow linger for longer than the remainder of the area.

The most intense snow showers will be along Lake Huron. Winter weather advisories for Sanilac and St. Clair counties expire at 8 p.m. Snow accumulations there might reach 5 inches.

The rest of us can expect scattered snow showers with little to no accumulation, but visibility drops will be a more formidable issue. As the sun sets, roads will become icy with just a small amount of accumulation. Overnight lows will be in the teens in most spots, with 20-degree temperatures in our Metro Zone.

We don't have to worry about snow on Wednesday. More sunshine than clouds will take us to the mid-30s for highs.

Beyond that, we will be dry well into next week. St. Patrick’s Day weekend looks bright, with temperatures close to normal. It looks like 50 degrees will be a tall order through the next 10 days, but we should carry plenty of sunshine into the first few days of spring.

