Metro Detroit weather: Wintry conditions continue

DETROIT - More of the winter no one ordered is heading to Metro Detroit.

Snow squalls will fade and winds will diminish once the sun sets on Wednesday night. Lows will drop to the low and mid-20s. Even with lighter winds, wind chills will be in the teens by daybreak.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably cool. Highs will reach the low 40s, and our next round of snow will come in late Thursday night. Snow should be light and leave a dusting in a few spots, but with temperatures headed to the mid-40s in the afternoon, it won't last long.

On Friday, some lingering snow will move out quickly in the morning, so most of the day will be dry with clouds hanging around. Highs will reach the mid-40s, but that will be our warmest temperature until the middle of next week.

Normal highs this time of year are in the mid-50s. Check the 10-day forecast to see when we’ll finally get above that mark.

