Metro Detroit weather: Wintry mix expected this afternoon

DETROIT - A dry start and a wet finish to your Wednesday as we anticipate a light wintry mix coming through this afternoon.

It's cool and cloudy around Metro Detroit as you head out into temperatures in the teens to low 20s and light winds keeping wind chills in those upper teens for most. Bundle up!

Afternoon wintry mix

The wet weather will try to get going after 1 p.m. today starting as a little drizzle and light snow as highs will stay in the mid 30s right on that threshold of rain and/or snow but it all looks very light through the mid to late afternoon.

Some areas north of I-69 could see all snow and up to an inch of new snow, while the rest of us will struggle to see a half inch of snow as drizzle will likely keep mixing in back and forth.

You'll need a little extra time on your evening commute today.

Thursday forecast

Skies will clear some tomorrow and temps will slowly start to warm up. Look for Thursday morning lows in the upper 20s under cloudy skies and a few flurries overnight. We should see partly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon and highs near 40 degrees with winds SSE 5-10 mph.

Rain looks to be moving in late into early Friday across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Rainy Friday

We should wake up to mainly rain showers Friday with temps in the mid 30s and a chance for another wintry mix too. Light rain showers should wrap up by 1 p.m. Friday leading to partly sunny skies and highs bouncing back into the low 40s.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend outlook is improving as we should see a nice blend of sun and clouds Saturday and highs in the low to mid 40s and a big storm passing just south of us. Sunday will be mostly sunny with similar warmth in the low to mid 40s. Cooler air arrives Monday with light snow chances.

