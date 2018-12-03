Metro Detroit weather: Wintry mix to start Monday

DETROIT - There's a little rain and snow mixing around Metro Detroit this morning with light rain showers changing to light snow showers this morning.

The wintry mix is likely before 9 a.m. and then mostly light snow after that without much accumulation to speak of.

We may get a half inch of snow during the day today as temps fall all day. We are starting near 40 degrees but will end up in the mid 30s this afternoon with winds NNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday forecast

Cool air will now be with us all week keeping Metro Detroit in the 20s to low and mid 30s all week. Tuesday is dry and cool with morning lows in the low to mid 20s and highs in the mid 30s. Skies will be partly sunny and the winds will be lighter NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday looks very much the same with low to mid 20s early warming only to mid 30s.

We have another light snow chance Thursday in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario but it doesn't look like much. Early model data suggests less than an inch and we'll know more as it gets closer.

Temps should hit the low to maybe mid 30s Thursday and then cooler Friday with upper 20s to low 30s. The weekend ahead looks cool and dry.

