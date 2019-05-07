Metro Detroit weather: Worst of this week's rain, flood chances still to come

DETROIT - Rain has stopped and clouds have thinned, but the worst of this week’s rain and flooding is still to come.

Flood advisories and warnings have been posted along the east side. Click the red banner at the top of the home page for details.

We will get a break from the wet weather for about 24 hours. Mostly cloudy skies will take us through Tuesday night. Lows will end up in the 30s in a good chunk of the area. Find your neighborhood on the 4ZONE tab.

Winds will increase Wednesday afternoon, getting to 15 mph and gusting even higher. They'll come out of the east. This will push waves from already high water levels onshore, eroding the shoreline and causing minor flooding.

Thursday will start with showers. After a midday lull, we'll get them back, with thunder in the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the mid-50s. Winds will shift around to the south, improving conditions on the lakeshores. Our severe threat looks very minimal.

Hang in there for the weekend. Sunshine will return, but temperatures will cool from Thursday’s 70-degree finish. Expect to be slightly below normal for Friday through Mother’s Day on Sunday. That stretch will be dry, except for a shower possible Sunday.

