Metro Detroit weekend forecast: Finally, some quiet weather

What a week it’s been.

We told you last week to expect this, but that didn’t make it any easier. We’ve seen the video and photos, and know that some of you are going through a rough time following the flooding. But at least the news for this weekend is positive.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, and an upper level disturbance crossing the state may trigger a few showers after midnight generally well north of 8 Mile. But these will be light, fast-moving showers, and we’d be surprised if any of those showers drop more than 0.01 inch of rain.

So, rest assured, they will not exacerbate our flood issues.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius) with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Saturday will be a dry day. The only question mark is how much cloud cover we’ll have. The computer models are all over the place with clouds, so we’re just going to go with experience on this one and call for a mostly cloudy day overall.

The basis for this is that the lower atmosphere is pretty moist…and the very wet ground conditions adds to that. So even if we get any morning sunshine Saturday, cumulus clouds will rapidly develop and we’d become mostly cloudy anyway (although there will be a north to south clearing trend late afternoon into Saturday evening as drier air works its way in).

Temperatures should rebound to around 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius), with a light north wind shifting to the east later in the day. That north to east wind, however, will keep those of you close to the big lakes cooler than inland areas.

Saturday’s sunrise is at 6:25 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 8:36 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Saturday night with patchy dense fog developing. Lows in the mid 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Mostly sunny on Sunday…a splendid spring day for whatever outdoor plans you have scheduled. Highs should come close to 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), with the wind remaining light.

Kentucky Derby forecast:

They’ve had a lot of rain over at Churchill Downs, and more is on the way. Although Saturday could start dry, a batch of showers and thunderstorms should move in right as post time approaches. If there’s lightning, the race could even be delayed until the threat passes.

Regardless, it’s going to be a muddy track for the horses, but that’s no surprise these days: it has rained there the past three years and, in fact, the 3.15 inches of rain they got last year on Derby Day set the record for wettest Kentucky Derby on record.

So which horse will win?

Well, we Local4Casters always pick the horse with the best “weather name.” And most years, there’s a horse with a weather name. But not this year, so this one will be a stretch: we’ll go with Gray Magician because, well, we’ve had a lot of gray skies this week.

Told you it was a stretch. But wait, there’s more: Gray Magician’s odds of winning are 50-to-1. Good luck with that pick.



