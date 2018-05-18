Metro Detroit weekend forecast: Some rain, but not a complete washout

DETROIT - The weekend forecast has been a challenge all week long, but we’re finally seeing enough consistency in the computer models to get more specific with our rain chances.

The big culprit is an upper level low pressure area south of Michigan that is sending moisture up our way. The models are notoriously “iffy” with meandering upper lows, hence our difficulty this week.

Even though we’ve had three beautiful, mostly dry days, water woes continue to plague some of us. For those along the western edge of Lake Erie, above average water levels combined with today’s easterly winds have generated damaging waves and pushed water inland. Since Lake Erie’s water level won’t change soon, we are dependent upon a change in the wind to lessen the threat.

Overnight, the easterly wind direction will continue, but speeds should subside to around 10 mph, which certainly helps. On Saturday, as you see on the maps below, the wind will gradually shift to the south, and then to the west. So we expect significant improvement in conditions as we head through the day tomorrow.

The other water problem is along the Huron River near Hamburg. Now, flooding in this area isn’t unusual. However, the recent very heavy rains flowed into our rivers, and that excess water flowed downstream and significantly raised the Huron River levels near Hamburg to the point where major flooding occurred. Fortunately, the river has crested, and is now slowly receding. By Monday, we’ll finally head back below flood stage.

For the rest of us, clouds will thicken tonight, and showers will gradually increase. We may even see a thunderstorm later at night. Lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius). East wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Plan for rain on Saturday, and even a few thunderstorms, although there may be a point in the middle of the day where we get a break. Naturally, those of you with the free Local4Casters app can check the latest radar in an instant to track the rain and plan a quick activity if you need to get something done outdoors. If you’re one of the few who don’t have our app, just go to the app store and search under “WDIV”…you’ll see it right there. Highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius). East wind becoming south at 8 to 13 mph.

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue at least on a scattered basis into Saturday night. Lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

It appears that we’ll get a break from the rain on Sunday. One model does give us a quick midday shower/thunderstorm chance, but we’re not seeing that on any other models. So right now let’s plan on a dry day and, as mentioned above, just keep an eye on our app’s radar if you have outdoor plans. Highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Next Week

It appears that this quirky weather pattern will persist into the early part of the week, with showers and thunderstorms possible on Monday, and showers possible on Tuesday. We’re not expecting completely rained out days at this point, and Tuesday’s shower chances look lower than Monday’s. Highs both days will be in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Next Wednesday through Friday look dry and warm, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Memorial Day Weekend

Admittedly, it’s way too early to have any confidence in this forecast for the holiday weekend.

Earlier this week, the super long range computer models were suggesting a dry weekend. However, today’s models are suggesting a more humid air mass moving in, which does increase our shower and thunderstorm chances. Now, we need triggers for that rain, and those triggers can be anything from fronts to upper level disturbances to lake breezes, so there’s a lot more to now consider than what we were seeing a few days ago, and the long range models just don’t offer enough detail to try and nail this down yet. We’ll definitely keep you posted.

