Metro Detroit weekend forecast: Something to be excited about

This weekend in Metro Detroit will bring a much needed break from the rain.

In the last week, rain has brought flooding to several local neighborhoods and prompted major freeway closures.

This weekend, though, a much needed break. Here's the latest from Brandon Roux:

Weekend weather

Saturday will fill with clouds at times but they won’t be thick enough to drop rain. It will be partly sunny after a coolish start in the upper 30s to low 40s. The skies may be a bit clearer north of Detroit warming some of our area into the mid or upper 60s, but most of us will struggle to get out of the upper 50s and low 60s.

It will be a pleasant and dry start to your weekend with winds ENE 5-12 mph. Clouds are thicker near the Ohio border where a few sprinkles may fall.

Feliz Cinco De Mayo Sunday! It will be a beauty and the better of the two weekend days. Look for highs to hit 70 degrees or warmer with lots of sunshine and a great way to wrap up the wet week.

