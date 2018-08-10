Metro Detroit weekend weather forecast for Aug. 10-12

DETROIT - Weekend showers chances are weak but some model data suggests a possible lake breeze shower or two Saturday in our North Zone and in areas closer to the big lakes on the east side.

We don’t expect more than a few random afternoon showers tomorrow, so don’t cancel your plans. We should see another partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s and slightly less humidity.

Sunday looks very similar with a little more sun perhaps and a slight chance for a few afternoon showers. Highs should hit the low to mid 80s and the chance for showers would only come if we see a little Atlantic moisture wrapping around a storm center over parts of Ontario this weekend. Most of the day and most of the weekend will be on the dry side and very nice.

You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app. We do have a slight chance for showers Monday but the models show less activity today compared to the last few days.

Looking ahead, Wednesday could be the wettest day next week with showers and storms moving in through the afternoon or evening.

Track radar all weekend:

