Metro Detroit weekend weather forecast: Here's how much rain to expect, when

DETROIT - Clouds have moved into Metro Detroit from the south and from a rain maker that will not bring rain here.

But, we do get the clouds and morning temps in the low to mid 40s as you head out and about on a Friday morning and it will stay dry all day.

It may look like it wants to rain today, especially during the first half of the day, but we should get some sunshine busting through these clouds by mid afternoon as highs hang in the low to mid 50s and the winds remain light WNW 5-10 mph.

It will be dry for your Trunk-Or-Treat festivities, and your high school football games tonight but a good jacket is a good bet with evening temps falling back down through the 40s.

Saturday forecast

Saturday will be the tale of two different days starting with clear skies and cool numbers all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario dipping down into the low and mid 30s early. We have sunshine through lunchtime tomorrow, and then clouds spread in quickly and highs will again stay in those mid to maybe upper 50s and the winds shift from NE to ESE 5-12 mph.

It's dry for the Michigan State game in East Lansing tomorrow, although it will become cloudy and cool, and the rain will make a mess of the Michigan game in Ann Arbor tomorrow night.

Steady, heavy rain moves in after 5 or 6 p.m. and hopefully you can get through the tailgating dry before the rain and isolated thundershowers sweep in from the south.

Sunday forecast

Rain showers will last into Sunday morning and rain totals from late Saturday and early Sunday could be 1-2 inches, and some nicer conditions in the afternoon. In fact, sunshine will blast through the clouds by 1 or 2 p.m. and highs may hit the low to mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Next week

A cold front blows through Metro Detroit Monday bringing an isolated shower or two late in the day, but we have a shot at 60°F before that front blows through. You can expect cooler numbers in the 40s by Wednesday and lasting the rest of the week.

Computer model data is split on Halloween Thursday with a chance for cold rain/snow showers and wind, while other data says cool and breezy but dry. We'll keep you posted and way ahead of the spooky holiday weather as we get closer.

