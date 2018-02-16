Metro Detroit weekend weather forecast: Scattered snow showers

DETROIT - Saturday starts chilly in the teens with sun early and quickly warming temps into the mid and upper 30s.

Clouds will increase through the afternoon but we should stay dry during the daytime.

A weak disturbance moves through Saturday night bringing scattered snow showers after 7 or 8 p.m. through the early overnight hours.

Some spots around Metro Detroit may get a dusting, but no real accumulations likely.

Sunday forecast

We'll be back in the sun Sunday as highs will be back into the low and maybe mid 40s most of the afternoon to end the weekend.

Monday forecast

President's Day Monday will be warm near 52 degrees with a good chance for rain showers by late morning or afternoon to start a wet stretch.

Tuesday forecast

More rain and maybe thundershowers on Tuesday with highs near 60 degrees or warmer and waves of wet weather. Showers are likely to keep moving through for the first half of Wednesday before we start to dry out. Temps do fall on Wednesday back into the lower 40s, so a little wintry mix cannot be ruled out in some spots.

