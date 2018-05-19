Metro Detroit weekend weather: Rainy Saturday, drier conditions expected Sunday

DETROIT - It's been a rainy morning in Southeast Michigan as showers move through most of the state Saturday.

Scattered showers will turn to cloudy skies this afternoon, but more showers are possible through the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will be near 75 degrees on Saturday. Sunset is around 8:50 p.m. EST.

Sunday will be drier but mostly cloudy. Highs near 70 degrees. Flower Day looks good.

The start of the work week brings more chances for showers and thunderstorms but temperatures remain in the 70s, with 80s returning late week.

