Metro Detroit weekend weather: Thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon, cooler Sunday

DETROIT - As expected, showers increased through the night, and it's a wet start to our Saturday. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are likely through the day, although there will be some periodic breaks from the rain. But overall, plan on a wet day, with highs reaching the low to mid 70s.

Shower chances continue into the evening, but should diminish by late-evening.

Sunday is Eastern Market's annual Flower Day, and it looks as if we'll get by with a dry day, although it'll be cool with highs only in the mid to upper 60s (perhaps not even reaching the 60s near Lake Huron).

Don't forget that Local 4 will have a special hour-long newscast between 4:00 and 5:00 pm this afternoon. I'll update the weather for your evening plans if you're going out, and we'll have a complete wrap-up of the Royal Wedding...including reports from our own Tim Pamplin, the "Knightcam," who is in England taking it all in firsthand!

You can get the latest info and watch live radar here.

