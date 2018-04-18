Metro Detroit's last winter storm of the season to arrive tonight

DETROIT - Our long-awaited long-term transition to spring-like weather is right around the corner, and long range computer models are suggesting that we’ll stay in that spring pattern through at least early May. Now, is it possible to get accumulating snow in May?

Yes, but it’s pretty rare. In fact, we checked our in-house database, and the last time we had any measurable snow in May (officially at Metro Airport) was May 3rd, 2005…and that was only 0.1”! So it wouldn’t be going too far out on a limb to say that tonight will probably be our last winter-type storm of the season. I know that our weather hasn’t been anywhere close to normal lately, but then neither am I. Doesn’t that even things out?

Rain showers will develop around and after 6:00 p.m. this evening, and then transition to snow during the evening. Here is a series of maps to show you the expected timing:

Today’s short-term, high-resolution computer models are taking the storm track slightly farther south than they indicated yesterday, and that means less accumulating snow. Generally, most of us will see just a dusting of snow, and that will be on grass, and elevated surfaces such as your backyard table, fire pit, and deck. The best chance to approach an inch is in the far southeast. Since temperatures will be above freezing most of the night, we don’t expect much accumulation on pavement.

As far as our Snow Meter is concerned, we’ll just call this snow “meh,” with the only thing that could possibly bump it up a category to “nuisance” being if temperatures drop to freezing and wet roads ice up late tonight.

Speaking of temperatures, this will be a close call with freezing. In the urban part of our area, we expect temperatures to barely touch freezing late tonight. Rural areas could drop a degree or two below freezing. Northeast wind will shift and blow from the northwest later tonight, at 8 to 13 mph.

After a cloudy start on Thursday, sunshine will gradually build in during the day. Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). It’ll be a breezy day, too, with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:46 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 8:19 p.m.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Finally, we start our stretch of beautiful sunny days on Friday, and should keep the sunshine right through the weekend probably all the way into Tuesday, with highs rising from the low 50s on Friday and Saturday (10 to 11 degrees Celsius), to the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, to 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius) on Monday, and into the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday!

Our next chance for showers is on Wednesday, but the “average” spring temperatures should stick around!

