Michigan-MSU football weather forecast: Chance of on-and-off showers throughout game

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Fans heading to East Lansing for the Michigan-Michigan State game should be dry for the bulk of their morning tailgating, but don’t be fooled by morning sunshine.

Showers should approach the area by late morning, and there's a chance of off-and-on showers throughout the game.

It’ll be cold, with temperatures generally in the mid-40s.

Saturday will be windy, and if there's a heavier shower crossing East Lansing, it could bring some graupel, or even big, wet snowflakes.

Local 4Caster Paul Gross will be at the game and will be watching the weather closely. He'll post updates on Twitter (@PGLocal4) when possible.

Here are some maps showing the expected timing:

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:52 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 6:44 p.m.

There will be gradual clearing Saturday night, with lows near freezing.

